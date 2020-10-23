A single polling place delay could delay unofficial election results statewide on Nov. 3rd

NCSBE releases an expected timeline for results reporting

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — North Carolina State Board of Elections shared a rough timeline for how election night unofficial results will be reported. What is listed is how the state expects the results to unfold based on past elections.

They are approximate times that are subject to change pending delays at polling places on Election Day. Any significant extension of voting hours at a poll could shift the timeline back.

Unofficial Election Results Reporting Timeline, per NCSBE:

As it stands, polls close across the state's at 7:30pm. Early votes are reported first, which includes in-person and absentee by-mail ballots that have been received and approved. During the first two hours, after polls closing, precinct officials hand-deliver results to County Board of Elections (CBEs). From 8:30pm to 1am, precinct results will be coming in. Then comes the canvass period, after election night, where all absentee ballots postmarked on or before Election Day and received by the return deadline, as well as provisional votes, will be added to the results.

Per NCSBE, "Under state law: If hours are extended by at least 15 minutes due to delays at polling places…Reporting is then delayed & Even if only one has precinct hours are extended, all reporting statewide is delayed."

With that being said, do not panic if November 3rd comes and goes without a declared winner of the presidency.