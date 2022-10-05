Voting by mail? Tuesday's the last day to request a ballot

Absentee ballots must be returned no later than 5 p.m. on May 17. Ballots postmarked on or before May 17 must be received within 3 days of Election Day.

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Tuesday, May 10 is a crucial deadline for North Carolina voters wanting to cast their ballot by mail in the North Carolina primaries.

May 10 is the last day to request an absentee ballot. All request forms must be submitted by 5 p.m. Requests received after 5 p.m. on Tuesday, May 10, will not be processed, and those voters must vote in person. Early voting is underway and runs through 3 p.m. on Saturday, May 14.

All absentee ballots in North Carolina must have two witness signatures or one notary public to be validated by the State Board of Elections. Absentee ballots must be returned no later than 5 p.m. on Election Day, May 17, 2022.

Absentee ballots received after the 5 p.m. deadline on Election Day will only be counted if they are postmarked on or before Election Day and received by mail no later than 5 p.m. on the Friday after Election Day. Ballots without a postmark (returned by hand) must be received by Election Day.

As a reminder, all absentee ballots must be returned by hand or mailed. It is illegal to return an absentee ballot via email or fax.

