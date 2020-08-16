Voting absentee in the Carolinas? Here are your options for returning the ballot.

USPS recommends absentee voters should mail ballots a full week before the due date, or there are no guarantees it’ll arrive on time. But there are other options.

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — As the United States Postal Service faces questions on how it can handle an influx of voting by mail in the upcoming election, many voters are debating how to cast their ballots during the pandemic.

USPS recommends that absentee voters should be mailing their ballots a full week before the due date, or there are no guarantees it’ll arrive on time.

Elections officials want voters to know that voting absentee doesn't require you to mail in your ballot, though. Voters can drop their ballots off in person.

So here's what you need to know for absentee voting in the Carolinas:

North Carolina Absentee Voting

In North Carolina, any registered voter qualified to vote in an election can request a mail-in absentee ballot for the November 2020 election — no special reason is needed.

To request an absentee ballot in NC, the voter, the voter's near relative, legal guardian or any member of a multipartisan assistance team authorized to assist the voter, must fill out the NC absentee ballot request form.

The North Carolina State Board of Elections defines a near relative as a spouse, sibling, parent, grandparent, child, grandchild, mother-in-law, father-in-law, daughter-in-law, son-in-law, stepparent or stepchild.

The statewide deadline for requesting an absentee ballot in North Carolina this year is Tuesday, October 27 at 5 p.m.

Q: When will I receive my absentee ballot for the 2020 general election?



A: Beginning September 4, 2020, ballots will be mailed by county boards of elections to voters who have returned a request form.



Full FAQs: https://t.co/YmQC4T5Wua#ncpol #VoteByMail #YourVoteCountsNC pic.twitter.com/Mk0BoItl4R — NCSBE (@NCSBE) August 13, 2020

To vote using an absentee ballot, NCSBE said each voter will need one witness for the November 2020 election. In other elections, the presence of two witnesses or one Notary Public is usually required.

NCSBE said the purpose of the witness is to confirm the voter is voting the ballot, not to see what the voter has marked. The witness must be 18 or over. Other restrictions are in place for witnesses in NC, which can be found here.

According to the NCSBE, each ballot in its return envelope must be returned to the county board of elections no later than 5 p.m. on Election Day in order to be counted, with one notable exception.

If a ballot sent by mail makes it to the county board of elections by the third day following the election — Friday, November 6, 2020 — then it will be accepted, so long as it was postmarked on or before Election Day.

This accounts for some delays with USPS, which has been thrown into the spotlight recently.

But still, if North Carolina voters who requested absentee are not comfortable with taking the risk or can't vote in person on Election Day, they can deliver it in person. If delivering it in person, the voter or the voter's near relative can return it to the county board of elections. Likewise, the voter can deliver it in person to an early voting site during the early voting period.

South Carolina Absentee Voting

The deadline to register online to vote in South Carolina this year is Sunday, October 4. If registering by mail to vote, it must be postmarked by Monday, October 5. If registering in-person to vote in South Carolina, the deadline is Friday, October 2.

Unlike North Carolina, not everyone in South Carolina is eligible to absentee vote. For example, members of the Armed Forces, those whose employment will prevent them from voting on Election Day, those who will be on vacation out of state on Election Day, and more could be eligible. For a full list, click here.

If eligible absentee voters wish to vote in person, they are asked to complete an application at their county voter registration office and cast their ballot. They have until 5 p.m. November 2 to do so, according to the South Carolina Election Commission.

As for SC absentee voters heading to the polls early, they must follow photo ID requirements by having one of the following photo identifications with them: an SC driver's license, SC Department of Motor Vehicles ID card, SC voter registration card with photo, federal military ID or US passport. Click here for a full breakdown of South Carolina county requirements.

Voting #absentee in November? Head to https://t.co/gg8U0tzzTi to apply for your absentee ballot today. Ballots will be mailed out in October. #scVOTES pic.twitter.com/AoOjs6Vu7G — SC State Election Commission (@scvotes) August 13, 2020

If absentee voters in South Carolina wish to vote by mail, they must first get an online application they can print or contact their county voter registration office to be mailed an application.

SC absentee voters are asked to complete that process as soon as possible, but the official deadline is at 5 p.m. on the fourth day prior to the election, which is October 30. The application can be sent in by email, mail, fax or in person.

To return the ballot, voters can mail it to their county voter registration office by 7 p.m. on November 3. If mailing it in, make sure to sign the voter's oath and have the signature witnessed by someone, no notary necessary.