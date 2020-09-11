After Facebook, Twitter crack down on misinformation, some conservatives are leaving the platforms

The companies say they're ridding misinformation from social media timelines. The move is not sitting well with some conservatives, including Sen. Ted Cruz.

In the days around the election, Facebook and Twitter cracked down on misinformation, flagging falsehoods shared by politicians and regular people alike.

The most notable was President Donald Trump.

On Monday he tweeted about what he called “Fake Votes” in Nevada, but Twitter flagged it as disputed, then provided a link to an article noting voter fraud of any kind is exceedingly rare.

The crackdown by social media companies is a push to rid misinformation from filling timelines. The move is not sitting well with some conservatives, including Texas Sen. Ted Cruz.

“Let’s speak, let’s speak freely – and let’s end the Silicon Valley censorship,” Cruz said in a video posted to his Twitter this summer.

Some conservatives are turning to apps like Parler – seeking a place for like-minded people.

“If we want to describe any social media site as an echo chamber, Parler is one, there aren’t exactly bi-partisan groups on this platform,” said Shannon McGregor, a journalism professor at the University of North Carolina – Chapel Hill.

On Nov. 2, Parler ranked 1,023 in downloaded apps, according to TechCrunch.com. By Nov. 6, Parler was the 29th most downloaded app, and by Monday, it was the country's most downloaded app.

McGregor said it's concerning that people are flocking to a service "where I may encounter people who might think differently than me.”

“I’m going to go to a place where I know I won’t encounter people different than me," the professor said.

Southern Methodist University journalism professor Jared Schroeder said if people surround themselves only with people who agree with them, "we'll never be able to understand others who disagree with us as anything other than enemies."

“It’s possible people could become even more extreme in their beliefs,” Schroeder said.

In the days after the election, the divide is clear – and some believe sites like Parler are strengthening the wall.