SOUTH CAROLINA, USA — The first-in-the-south South Carolina is one week from tomorrow and the North Carolina primary is a week from next Tuesday

Anyone with a TV knows its primary season in the Carolinas.

Democrat Amy Klobuchar just made a big local ad buy this week and it seems every other ad is for newcomer Michael Bloomberg.

The South Carolina primary is important because the majority of those who vote will be African-American.

Political Science Professor Dr. Scott Huffmon from Winthrop University said, “As long as African-American continue to vote about 90% Democratic as they have been, then it's finding out which candidate minorities and African-American get behind.”

Joe Biden and his campaign believe the African-American vote will go to the former Vice President but there is new polling that could set the stage for a surprise.

The UMass-Lowell poll shows Biden with 23% and Bernie Sanders with 21%, a virtual tie.

The Chairman of the York County Democratic Party, Jim Thompson, said anyone can still win.

“Its still a five or six-person race, no doubt about it. I wouldn’t underestimate any of the candidates including the former Vice President,” he said.

Scott Huffmon said if Biden does win, it has to be by double-digits.

“Otherwise that veneer of invincibility that has already been cracked, will shatter,” said Huffmon.

President Trump plans to hold a rally in Columbia next Friday, the night before the primary. Trump will be back in the area Monday at a rally in Charlotte ahead of the North Carolina primary.

