CHARLOTTE, N.C. – In losing last night, Rep. Robert Pittenger (R - N.C.) became the first sitting congressman to be voted out in 2018.

His loss to Mark Harris sets the stage for a November election that is sure to draw national attention with the Democratic party convinced the 9th District can be flipped from red to blue.

In besting Pittenger, Mark Harris racked up 17,223 votes to Pittenger’s 16,409.

The total between the two was 33,632.

What has the Democratic party excited is that their candidate, Dan McCready, amassed 37,823 votes, more than Pittenger and Harris combined.

Asked if this was the start of what many are calling a "Blue Wave," Catawba College political science professor Dr. Michael Bitzer said, “We’ll just have to wait and see what the next couple of months play out in the district to really get a good sense of how big this Democratic wave could be.”

The Democratic party is expected to respond to McCready’s success by pouring in support and money for the fight that’s coming as the November election draws closer.

McCready is a moderate, a family man and a veteran of the war in Iraq.

McCready’s resume is strikingly similar to that of Democrat Conor Lamb, who won a special election in a Pennsylvania district that like North Carolina's 9th District, had gone heavily for President Donald Trump.

What Republican are now focused on is how they hold onto districts like the 9th District, because if they don’t, Democrats could take control of the House in November.

