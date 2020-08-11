Former presidential candidate announces move to Georgia; wants to help Dems take Senate

Andrew Yang announced his plans on Twitter late Saturday.

ATLANTA — A man who once competed against President-Elect Joe Biden for the Democratic nomination now says he plans to move to Georgia in an effort to help him.

Andrew Yang announced on Twitter late Saturday that he and his wife Evelyn will be moving to Georgia to help Jon Ossoff and the Rev. Raphael Warnock in their upcoming Senate runoffs. The only state with two senatorial runoffs this year, the races have become pivotal for Democrats hoping to gain a majority in the new year.

"This is our only chance to clear Mitch [McConnell] out of the way and help Joe and Kamala get things done in the next 4 years," he wrote.

He also shared a previous call to action for those who campaigned for Biden in the presidential election.

"Everyone who campaigned for Joe should get ready to head to Georgia," he wrote on Friday.

Great news #yanggang - Evelyn and I are moving to Georgia to help @ossoff and @ReverendWarnock win! This is our only chance to clear Mitch out of the way and help Joe and Kamala get things done in the next 4 years. More details to come but let’s go!!! 😀🇺🇸🚀 https://t.co/egcdwqC1qZ — Andrew Yang🧢🇺🇸 (@AndrewYang) November 8, 2020

The announcement that he plans to move to Georgia has since been shared roughly 12,000 times as of Sunday afternoon.

Yang ended his presidential campaign in February but had caught the attention of many with his idea of a universal basic income that would provide every American adult $1,000 a month.

He also talked about a grim future of job automation and the country's taxing - or lack thereof - of some large companies. However, NBC and the Wall Street Journal both questioned some of his figures.

In his early candidacy, the Associated Press described Yang as "one of the breakout stars of the Democratic primary race" with a following that started online but expanded enough to qualify for the first six debates.