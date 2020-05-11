Black, Latinx, Native American communities played major role in 2020 election

The Lumbee Indian tribe may have helped Pres. Trump clinch one of the nation's "bellwether" counties.

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Black, Latinx and Native American communities played major roles in deciding which 2020 presidential candidate will win North Carolina, according to political science experts.

While the state Board of Elections hasn't released official demographic statistics yet, and experts cautioned against reading too much into exit polls, they said several insights can already be made on how different communities may have affected vote tallies.

UNC-Chapel Hill's Dr. Jason Roberts said North Carolina's nearly 75% voter turnout was the big story of election night.

"I don't think you can get to that number without high turnout among all racial groups," Dr. Roberts said.

According to Johnson C. Smith University's Dr. Helen King, early voting data showed Black turnout down compared to the previous two elections. However, she said young Black voters are no longer self-identifying their race, and the 117,000 remaining absentee ballots could change turnout numbers.

"Coronavirus has disproportionately affected Black Americans," Dr. King said. "They are more likely more incentivized to vote by mail."

Duke University Professor Mac McCorkle said Black North Carolinians overwhelmingly vote Democrat, but the state's Latinx community is more split, though they lean towards Democrats.

Jose Hernandez-Paris, the executive director of the Latin American Coalition, said states like New York and California tend to have majority liberal Latinx voters whereas states like North Carolina and Florida have more diverse voting records.

"North Carolina is a state that attracts people who are faith-oriented, churchgoers," Hernandez-Paris said. "Those are individuals who traditionally are conservative."

He said from what he's seen, North Carolina's Latinx community had a strong turnout this year.

Professor McCorkle said the Lumbee Indian tribe in Robeson County came out strong for President Trump as the tribe has sought federal recognition.