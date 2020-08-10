‘I am deeply sorry for the hurt I have caused,’ Cal Cunningham apologizes for sexting scandal

"I am deeply sorry for the hurt I have caused in my personal life and I also apologize to all of you. And I hope each of you watching at home accept this sincere apology and that we will continue to work together to change the direction of our country and strengthen our state. Right now, we are facing some very serious challenges as a nation and as a state, as communities and as families, and we all need to work together. Look at the world around us. Look at our state. A global pandemic unlike anything we’ve seen in our lifetimes that’s taken thousands of lives in North Carolina and left tens of thousands more sick. An economic recession that’s left more than 1 million in our state out of work and hundreds of thousands without health insurance, and too many living in fear of losing their homes. And as we combat this crisis, 1.7 million North Carolinians living with pre-existing conditions are fearful that Republicans will be successful in their efforts to take health care protections away. The list goes on and on. These are the issues we care about. This campaign, our campaign, is about something much bigger than just me. It’s about replacing a Senator who doesn’t stand up and fight for working families -- who caves in to Mitch McConnell and the corporate interests in Washington time and time again. And because Thom Tillis knows that he is losing and we are winning, he has now resorted to trying to make this campaign about something other than the issues. But we know, I know, this campaign is about your hopes and dreams, your desire for your kids to safely attend school or your drive to re-open your business. That’s why we fight and that’s what I’m fighting for."