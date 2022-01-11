What to know about the bond referendums on the ballot in Charlotte

There are three bond referendums on the ballot for Charlotte voters in the 2022 midterm elections.

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — For voters in the city of Charlotte, there are more than just candidates on the 2022 midterm election ballot -- there are three bond referendums.

The transportation bonds, housing bonds and neighborhood improvement bonds are all up to voters at the polls. If all are approved, $146.2 million would fund street projects, $29.8 million would bolster infrastructure in neighborhoods, and $50 million for housing would go directly to the city's housing trust fund.

City leaders told WCNC Charlotte's Fred Shropshire the money invested from the bond would come at no additional cost to taxpayers by way of the Capital Investment Plan. The CIP is a long-range investment program designed to meet the community's needs brought on by growth.

City of Charlotte Transportation Bonds

The Transportation Bonds would pay for road and intersection projects, upgrades to traffic control systems, walkability and pedestrian safety enhancements and repairs to bridges, sidewalks, and bikeways in Charlotte.

The entire city could see improvements. More than $50 million would go to sidewalks and pedestrian safety and $20 million would improve intersections, while the city would reserve $6 million for the Northeast Corridor Infrastructure.

City of Charlotte Housing Bonds

The $50 million for the Housing Bonds would go directly to the city's housing trust fund, which the city has spent hundreds of millions on in recent years to keep climbing costs and dwindling home supplies under control.

In 2018 and 2020 voters approved $100 million collectively -- attracting private-sector help that often exceeded a monetary match.

Examples of housing trust fund dollar projects include the Tall Oaks Redevelopment within the Cherry Community; the city also spent $5.8 million to renovate the Men's Shelter of Charlotte, and $17 Million went to an affordable development with 112 units: a 60-unit senior housing building, 29 townhomes and a 23-unit garden-style apartment building in Belmont.

City of Charlotte Neighborhood Improvement Bonds

The Neighborhood Improvement Bonds would specifically address six key corridors as defined by the city of Charlotte: Beatties Ford/Rozzelles Ferry, Central/Albemarle, Freedom/Wilkinson, I-85/West Sugar Creek, North Tryon/Graham and West Boulevard.