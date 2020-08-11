'Looking for positive change' | Charlotte community reacts to election results

In uptown Charlotte Saturday night, several people gathered to listen in as President-Elect Joe Biden addressed the nation in Delaware.

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — In the hours since the Associated Press has called the U.S. presidential election for former Vice President Joe Biden, the Charlotte community has been reacting — and there have been mixed emotions.

"I'm excited, all Blacks, whites, Hispanics, everybody feels like they can breathe again," William Ingram said.

"I'm pretty shocked," another man said. "I thought Trump was winning, 100% thought it was a landslide."

In uptown Charlotte Saturday night, several people gathered to listen in as President-Elect Joe Biden addressed the nation in Delaware.

"I'm just really happy," Clifton Castelloe said. "I think the country will come together like it hasn't over the last four years."

It was an emotional night for some. Many people told WCNC Charlotte they feel more hopeful for the direction of the country.

"Looking for positive change, looking for inclusiveness, love everybody and stop all this damn hate, white supremacist and divisiveness," Kass Ottley with Seeking Justice Collaborative said.

This election has been nothing less than historic on many fronts, including for Vice President-Elect Kamala Harris, who will be the first Black and South Asian American to hold that office.

"It means a lot for all the Black little girls that have dreams and that they can dream big," Ottley said.

Some Republicans like Bob Orr were excited about the victory.