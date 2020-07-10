At just 15, this Charlotte rap artist is helping people register to vote

As a brand ambassador for the Hornets, for the past month, the 15-year old rap star has partnered with the team, hosting “Swarm the Polls”events.

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Charlotte rap artist Lil’ Richye uses his voice for a living.

"Whatever I'm feeling, I just feel like I can express myself and get my point across through music,” Lil’ Richye said.

His rhymes have opened big doors for him. Two years ago, Lil Richye appeared as a contestant on the Lifetime series, "The Rap Game" created by legendary music producer Jermaine Dupri. Now, he's bringing his talents back home to the Queen City, using his voice to encourage people to vote — because he can’t yet.

He's 15 years old.

“I can't vote but you can," Lil’ Richye said.

But age is just a number to Richye. As a brand ambassador for the Hornets, for the past month, the 15-year old rap star has partnered with the team, hosting “Swarm the Polls” events.

The goal is to educate North Carolinians on how to register to vote before the October 9 deadline.

"We're just putting it in their face making sure everyone is voting,” said Lil Richye.

In North Carolina, 16-year-olds are eligible to preregister to vote. Richye turns 16 in February, and he said he’s looking forward to being one step closer to use his voice on an even bigger platform.