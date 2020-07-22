Charlotte stadiums could become early voting locations

The Mecklenburg County BOE is considering making Bank of America Stadium & other locations polling places this election year.

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — You could be casting a vote at Bank of America Stadium this fall. The Mecklenburg County Board of Elections is considering a plan to make Charlotte stadiums and arenas early voting locations.

The plan would include the creation of early voting sites at Bank of America Stadium, Spectrum Center and Bojangles Coliseum as well as some high school gymnasiums. Officials said the size of these types of locations ensure better social distancing during voting.