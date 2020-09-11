Charlotte Trump supporters back the president, challenge election results

“We believe the election has not been fair, counts have not been done correctly, and we want to make sure that that is done."

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Saturday, Former Vice President Joe Biden was declared President-Elect after being projected to win over 270 electoral votes. Though millions of people across the country took to the streets to celebrate Joe Biden’s win, others were out in protest saying they do not believe the results.

In the Charlotte area, over 100 cars supporting President Donald Trump drove around I-485 Sunday in a Fight for Trump parade.

The president has said, notably without evidence, that there has been widespread fraud that skewed the results toward Biden. Organizers of the Fight for Trump parade say they’re not about conflict, but are on the president's side and want to see the election results challenged in court.

"We are definitely saying that there has been voter fraud,” said Melissa Rabier, one of the event's organizers.

Rabier said they don’t believe Biden legally won the election.

“We believe the election has not been fair, counts have not been done correctly, and we want to make sure that that is done,” Rabier said.

The sentiments echo what President Trump has been saying on Twitter in now flagged tweets alleging the election was stolen with illegal votes. Trump has also said on Twitter that he was the true winner, despite not providing evidence.

“We want to make sure every ballot is actually valid and correct,” Rabier said.

Karen Brinson Bell, the executive director of the North Carolina state board of elections, says there is no widespread fraud.

“Voter fraud as a whole is very rare in the entire country,” Bell said.

Bell said they do take claims seriously, but there aren’t many claims in the first place.

“There were a few emails or incidents reported to us for us to research, it was on par with other elections so really it’s a very small situation,” Bell said.

Bell said examples have included voters who’d posted a ballot selfie or voters who have the same name, like a junior and senior in the same family.

“When there are allegations of voter fraud they follow the ballot, they do reach out to the person who filed the complaint, they do reach out to the voter, and try to determine what might’ve taken place,” Bell said.

Still, the president plans to dispute the election in court.

"We fully support President Trump in all the legal matters he’s pushing forward," Rabier said.

Rabier said if the courts decide the current results are true, they will abide by it.

“We will absolutely accept it," Rabier said. "We may not respect it, but this is America and that’s the joy of America, is the freedom of speech. Doesn’t matter which side you're on."