Cheri Beasley wins Democratic nomination, could become NC's first Black US senator

Beasley will face Republican nominee Ted Budd in the race for US Senate in November.

RALEIGH, N.C. — Cheri Beasley has won the Democratic nomination for US Senate. Associated Press called the race 20 minutes after the polls closed Tuesday night.

Results showed Beasley winning by a landslide, logging nearly 85% of the votes with few precincts reporting totals.

Beasley addressed voters in Raleigh after the results came down.

"To everyone who has voted and volunteered, thank you very much," she said.

"As your senator, I will fight to lower costs - from the prices at the pump to...affordable health care," Beasley said.

The former North Carolina Chief Justice will face Republican nominee Ted Budd in the US Senate race in November.

Beasley's nomination comes as no surprise. She became the presumptive nominee for the Democrats when her main opponent, state Senator Jeff Jackson, left the race in December. He threw his support to Beasley.

Cheri Beasley gives acceptance speech after AP calls race based on early voting numbers @WFMY @CheriBeasleyNC pic.twitter.com/rhui9FHerf — Ben Briscoe (@watchdogben) May 18, 2022

If elected in November, Beasley would become North Carolina's first Black U.S. senator.

Prior to the primary election, political polls showed if Beasley faced Budd in the U.S. Senate race, Budd would be favored by a 5-point spread. However, in another poll between Beasley and Republican candidate Pat McCrory, Beasley was favored to win slightly.

At the NC Democratic Party primary night event here in Raleigh. Part of @WFMY team coverage for the primary election in North Carolina. pic.twitter.com/iZ3HU4Naja — Sean Higgins (@SHiggon2) May 17, 2022

According to her website, Cheri Beasley says she is running for U.S. Senate for "the pursuit of justice and fairness, and a relentless refusal to see it abandoned."