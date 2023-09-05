More early voting sites for city of Charlotte's Democratic primary now open

The new sites opened Tuesday, allowing voters to cast ballots closer to home early.

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — If you plan to vote early in the Democratic primary for Charlotte's municipal election this year, the Mecklenburg County Board of Elections says more sites are open now to cast your ballots before primary day.

Early voting for the partisan primary started on Aug. 24 at the Hal Marshall Annex on North College Street in Charlotte. As of Sept. 5, nine new sites opened up for ballots to be cast early:

The Allegra Westbrooks Regional Library at 2411 Beatties Ford Road

Elon Park Recreational Center at 11401 Ardrey Kell Road in the Ballantyne area

The Independence Regional Library at 6000 Conference Drive

The Marion Diehl Rec Center at 2219 Tyvola Road

Thee County Regional Library at 5801 Rea Road

The Southpark Regional Library at 7015 Carnegie Boulevard

The Steele Creek Library at 13620 Steele Creek Road

The old Kohls on 9315 North Tryon Street in the University City area

The West Boulevard Library at 2157 West Boulevard

All 10 sites are open from Tuesday, Sept. 5 through Friday, Sept. 8, from 8 a.m. until 7:30 p.m. Additionally, the sites will be open from 8 a.m. until 3 p.m. on Saturday, Sept. 9, which is the last day of early voting. Anyone still in line at 3 p.m. that day will be permitted to vote.

The date of the primary election is Tuesday, Sept. 12. More details about early voting for this primary can be found here, while information about voting on primary day can be seen here.

MUNICIPAL ELECTIONS

Municipal elections will take place over three separate dates. Voters can go here to find out the date of their municipal election, if their municipality is holding a primary and if absentee voting is allowed.

There is also a local voter tool for mobile users.

2023 MUNICIPAL ELECTION DATES:

Tuesday, Sept. 12: Municipal Partisan Primary Election (in some counties, including Mecklenburg)

Tuesday, Oct. 10: Municipal Elections

Tuesday, Nov. 7: Municipal Elections (Mecklenburg)

The following 10 counties do not have 2023 municipal elections:

Clay County

Craven County

Currituck County

Gates County

Henderson County

Hyde County

Person County

Polk County

Stanly County

Surry County

VOTER REGISTRATION INFORMATION AND DEADLINES

In North Carolina, the civilian voter registration deadline is 25 days before the election. Since the 2023 municipal primary elections and elections are spread across three dates, here are the voter registration deadlines:

Aug, 18: Voter registration deadline for municipal elections held on Sept. 12.

Sept. 15: Voter registration deadline for municipal elections held on Oct. 10.

Oct. 13: Voter registration deadline for municipal elections held on Nov. 7.

For military or overseas voters, the voter registration deadline is 5 p.m. on the day before the election. Learn more about military and overseas voting here.

Mail-In Voter Registration Applications:

The completed application must be postmarked by the county's voter registration deadlines (see above).

The county board of elections in which a person is registering to vote must receive the application no later than 20 days before a primary or election.

Learn more about registering to vote by mail here.

Same-Day Registration:

If you miss your voter registration deadline, you will be able to register during early voting at early voting sites. This is called "same-day registration" and you can learn more about the process here.

NEW VOTER ID REQUIREMENTS

Beginning this election year, North Carolina voters must show photo identification in order to vote.

Valid forms of IDs:

Student ID cards that are issued by public or private universities and colleges in North Carolina

Employee ID cards that have been issued by state and local government agencies or charter schools.

All IDs must be approved by the State Board of Elections.

VOTING BY MAIL

It is important to note that not all municipalities give the option to vote by mail. Check here to see if you can vote by mail at your voting site.

Absentee-by-mail voter ballots must be received by a voter's county board of elections by 5 p.m. on election day (see municipal election dates above).

If an absentee ballot is received after 5 p.m. on election day, it will only be counted if it is postmarked on or before election day. It must be received by mail no later than 5 p.m. on the Friday following the election.

Ballots with no postmark must be received by election day

For the November 7 municipal election, ballots must be received by the Monday following the election due to Veterans Day on Friday, Nov. 10, when there is no mail service.

