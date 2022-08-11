Charlotte voters decide on CMS Board of Education

Candidates focused on school safety, teacher retention, district budgeting and the new superintendent search during their campaigns.

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Voters in six Charlotte-Mecklenburg Schools districts will soon learn who will represent them on the CMS Board of Education.

This election cycle, four incumbent candidates are running to keep their seats, while two seats have no incumbent on the ballot. The elections themselves are nonpartisan, but several of those running this race have declared a party affiliation.

Partisan politics may be a consequential part of this closely watched race in any case; school board meetings prior to the COVID-19 pandemic were relatively mundane, sparsely attended and procedural. But with more meetings being watched online, suddenly thousands of eyes could be on them.

Beyond politics, the CMS district is under the microscope in the wake of the firing of former superintendent Earnest Winston. It will be up to school board members to select the next permanent district leader, along with finding solutions to boost school safety, student success, and staff retention.

