x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »
Elections

Charlotte voters decide on CMS Board of Education

Candidates focused on school safety, teacher retention, district budgeting and the new superintendent search during their campaigns.

More Videos

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Voters in six Charlotte-Mecklenburg Schools districts will soon learn who will represent them on the CMS Board of Education. 

This election cycle, four incumbent candidates are running to keep their seats, while two seats have no incumbent on the ballot. The elections themselves are nonpartisan, but several of those running this race have declared a party affiliation. 

Partisan politics may be a consequential part of this closely watched race in any case; school board meetings prior to the COVID-19 pandemic were relatively mundane, sparsely attended and procedural. But with more meetings being watched online, suddenly thousands of eyes could be on them. 

Beyond politics, the CMS district is under the microscope in the wake of the firing of former superintendent Earnest Winston. It will be up to school board members to select the next permanent district leader, along with finding solutions to boost school safety, student success, and staff retention. 

WCNC Charlotte education reporter Shamarria Morrison interviewed all 18 candidates running for the CMS board. You can check out her interviews and the candidates’ answers to WCNC Charlotte’s questions here. 

DISTRICT 1

For the latest breaking news, weather and traffic alerts, download the WCNC Charlotte mobile app.

DISTRICT 2

You can stream WCNC Charlotte on Roku and Amazon Fire TV, just download the free app.

DISTRICT 3

Click here to sign up for the daily Wake Up Charlotte newsletter

DISTRICT 4

RELATED: 2022 midterm election results: Key races in the Carolinas

DISTRICT 5

RELATED: A look at the midterm election experience in NC, SC

DISTRICT 6

RELATED: Election 2022: Updated results from across the country

Flashpoint is a weekly in-depth look at politics in Charlotte, North Carolina, South Carolina, and beyond with host Ben Thompson. Listen to the podcast weekly.
SUBSCRIBEApple Podcasts || Spotify || Stitcher || Google Podcasts 

All of WCNC Charlotte's podcasts are free and available for both streaming and download. You can listen now on Android, iPhone, Amazon, and other internet-connected devices. Join us from North Carolina, South Carolina, or on the go anywhere. 

Related Articles

Before You Leave, Check This Out