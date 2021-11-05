Court delays North Carolina filing for legislative, US House

RALEIGH, N.C. — A North Carolina appeals court has halted for now candidate filing for U.S. House and state legislative seats while judges consider whether to block district boundaries that lawsuit filers claim are illegal partisan gerrymanders.
A Court of Appeals order directed officials not to accept candidates for those seats just before filing began at noon Monday.
Filing for other positions is continuing. The temporary stay was sought by and granted to the plaintiffs in a lawsuit led by the North Carolina League of Conservation Voters.
The state has until midday Thursday to respond to the league's petition.
