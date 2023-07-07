Dates and deadlines: What you need to know ahead of the 2023 municipal elections in NC

With the 2023 municipal elections just around the corner, WCNC Charlotte is breaking down important information and deadlines to keep voters informed.

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Ahead of North Carolina's 2023 municipal elections, WCNC Charlotte is breaking down the upcoming election deadlines, dates and changes for voters and candidates.

2023 MUNICIPAL ELECTION CANDIDATE FILING PERIOD

Candidates can file to participate in nonpartisan and partisan municipal elections from noon on Friday, July 7 until noon Friday, July 21.

MUNICIPAL ELECTIONS

Municipal elections will take place over three separate dates. Voters can go here to find out the date of their municipal election, if their municipality is holding a primary and if absentee voting is allowed.

2023 MUNICIPAL ELECTION DATES:

Tuesday, September 12 : Municipal Partisan Primary Election (in some counties, including Mecklenburg)

: Municipal Partisan Primary Election (in some counties, including Mecklenburg) Tuesday, October 10 : Municipal Elections

: Municipal Elections Tuesday, November 7: Municipal Elections (Mecklenburg)

The following ten counties have no 2023 municipal elections:

Clay County

Craven County

Currituck County

Gates County

Henderson County

Hyde County

Person County

Polk County

Stanly County

Surry County

VOTER REGISTRATION INFORMATION AND DEADLINES

In North Carolina, the civilian voter registration deadline is 25 days before the election. Since the 2023 municipal primary elections and elections are spread across three dates, here are the voter registration deadlines:

August 18: Voter registration deadline for municipal elections held on September 12.

Voter registration deadline for municipal elections held on September 12. September 15: Voter registration deadline for municipal elections held on October 10.

Voter registration deadline for municipal elections held on October 10. October 13: Voter registration deadline for municipal elections held on November 7.

For military or overseas voters, the voter registration deadline is 5 p.m. on the day before the election. Learn more about military and overseas voting here.

Mail-In Voter Registration Applications:

The completed application must be postmarked by the county's voter registration deadlines (see above).

The county board of elections in which a person is registering to vote must receive the application no later than 20 days before a primary or election.

Learn more about registering to vote by mail here.

Same-Day Registration:

If you miss your voter registration deadline, you will be able to register during early voting at early voting sites. This is called "same-day registration" and you can learn more about the process here.

NEW VOTER ID REQUIREMENTS



Beginning this year, North Carolina voters must show photo identification in order to vote.

Valid forms of IDs:

Student ID cards that are issued by public or private universities and colleges in North Carolina

Employee ID cards that have been issued by state and local government agencies or charter schools.

All IDs must be approved by the State Board of Elections.

VOTING BY MAIL

It is important to note that not all municipalities give the option to vote by mail. Check here to see if you can vote by mail at your voting site.