Deadlines approaching, everything you need to know about absentee voting in South Carolina

In South Carolina, the deadline to request a ballot to vote absentee by mail is Saturday, October 24th at 5pm.

You can either print that application or your county voter registration office will mail you one.

To make sure your absentee mail-in ballot counts you need to do three things:

Sign the voter’s oath on the return envelope

Have a witness to sign and provide their address, this confirms you are who you are. Remember witness signatures were reinstated by the Supreme Court earlier this month.

Return your ballot before 7pm on November 3rd.

The earlier you return your ballot, the better. In York county the postal services are experiencing delays.

“When we talk to the post office they said it could take 7,10, even 12 days,” an election official told WCNC Charlotte.

The election is less than two weeks away and some voters say that's just too risky and rather vote early in person.

“The crowds the possibly long lines I figured if I got here early and knocked it our that’d probably be better," said Richard, who voted early in-person in York County.

In South Carolina, the last day to vote absentee in person is November 2nd by 5pm.

You’ll be asked to show one of the following photo ids

SC Driver’s License

SC DMV ID Card(includes REAL ID and concealed weapons permit)

SC voter registration card with photo

Federal military ID

US passport