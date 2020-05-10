Deadlines are approaching to register to vote in the Carolinas. Here's what you need to know.

For both of the Carolinas, you need a valid state driver’s license number and your social security number in order to register.

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — If you're planning to vote in the upcoming election in North Carolina or South Carolina, be prepared — the deadlines to register to vote are coming up.

For both of the Carolinas, you need a valid state driver’s license number and your social security number in order to register.

It's also important to note, if there are any issues with the voter registration application or if more information is needed, your county board of elections will contact you to complete the process.

North Carolina

First, let's start with registering to vote in North Carolina. You have until this Friday, October 9, to get your application in — whether by mail, in-person or online.

If you want to register online, go to ncsbe.gov and click "register to vote." If you scroll down, you will see: "Existing NCDMV customers may submit their voter registration application online through the DMV." That link will direct you to the DMV site to fill out your voter registration application online.

If you want to register by mail, that's also on ncsbe.gov. After you click "register to vote" and scroll down, you will see "North Carolina Voter Registration Application." Download that application, fill it out carefully, and mail it to your county Board of Elections office.

If you want to register to vote in-person, call your county BOE office to get the information you need for coming in to do so.

All three of those options to register to vote will work for North Carolinians. Just remember it has to be done by this Friday. If you decide to register by mail, your application must be postmarked by October 9.

South Carolina

Now for South Carolina voter registration — as of Monday, your only option left is to register by mail, and it must be postmarked by October 5.

Do you have any election-related questions? Text them to WCNC Charlotte at 704-329-3600, standard data/messaging rates may apply.