Democracy NC president organizes group to prevent voter intimidation at the polls

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — On the first day of early voting in North Carolina, the line at the Bette Rae Thomas Recreation Center in west Charlotte had a line down the sidewalk before the polls opened at 8 am.

"It’s the first day," said Reverend Corine Mack, president of the Charlotte NAACP and founder of U2U. "It’s the first day, so imagine what it'll look like tomorrow and thereafter."

Mack said the line on the first day of early voting was exciting to see.

“It was extremely long this morning, we started at 7:30 this morning, it was all the way down the block past the awnings," Mack said.

Voters said any line at the Bette Rae Thomas Recreation Center is unusual.

"There has never been a line at this location," one voter said. "Never.”

“I do early voting all the time, I’m normally in and out," said Robin Milton, another voter.

The high level of expected turnout is why Mack said her team was there.

“We’re doing what you call safe sites," Mack said. "We’re ensuring that no one’s vote is suppressed."

We’ve stopped by a couple polling stations and the people are out! I’m told the lines were VERY long this morning but a bit shorter now. We’ll show you what they looked like and tell you why the voters say they came out on Day 1 of early voting tonight on @wcnc pic.twitter.com/IQue1wBcpl — Lana Harris (@LanaHarrisNews) October 15, 2020

Mack said typically they’d be driving people to the polling locations, but this year, felt stationing there was more important.

“This year in particular we knew it was important that we did not allow anyone to intimidate the voters," Mack said.

Mack said it became a concern after the president called for his supporters to go to the polls and watch people.

“We have 11 people out here today, we’ll have between 9-12 people out every single day," Mack said.

Mack said they’ve also brought food and water to help encourage people to stay in line.

“We wanted to ensure the people who stood in line for a long time were hydrated, they had a little bit of snack if they got hungry,” Mack said.

Mack said a little cheerleading also helped discourage people from leaving.

“This morning like I said the line was so long, but I was out here doing my little pep rally and talking to folks, and people were like, 'yea!" Mack said. "So you know, they were excited, and people kept coming."