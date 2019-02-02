BLADEN COUNTY, N.C. — Republican Mark Harris was the apparent winner of the District 9 election last November, but the results have yet to be certified due to questions surrounding absentee ballots.

Harris' opponent, Democrat Dan McCready, spoke publicly at a rally on February 2 for one of the first times since the election fraud investigation began.

"Hopefully Mark Harris will have to testify publicly," McCready said. "Actually tell the people -- what did he know? And when did he know it? Why did he hire a known criminal who had been featured in the national media for absentee ballot fraud to run his absentee ballot program."

The rally, held in Bladen County, consisted of local Democrats calling for what they believe would be justice in the ongoing investigation.

"This is what this is all about," McCready said. "It's bigger than one person and one election. It's about our most sacred right as Americans"

Mecklenburg County GOP supporters instead hope the new board of elections will certify Harris.

"We are 100% confident that this board of elections is going to do the right thing," said Chris Turner, chairman for the Mecklenburg County Republican Party.

The new state Board of Elections has stated that solving the ongoing battle of the District 9 race their first priority.

RELATED: Gov. Cooper names new members of North Carolina State Board of Elections

The new board could certify the Harris election or order a new election all together. In the coming days, the board plans to set the date for a new hearing.