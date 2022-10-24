CMS school board candidates: District 3

Gregory "Dee" Rankin : I think, as a board member, our role would be to help create policy, and a framework that and a budget that increases improve teacher, educator experience, everyone that's in the system, from the teachers, principals, TAs, counselors, you name it, we have to improve that we have to have make sure we improve a framework for them, what's that framework we're talking about, we're talking about increased professional development to I would if, if I had control over this, some of this is at the state level, but if I had any influence, or I would be able to bring back incentives to those teachers who want to go for their masters who want to become a national board, board-certified and pay them for it, right? If we even if we can increase salaries based on those achievements, I think it'd be great. But if we can't, at least we can pour into those teachers who want to pursue it anyway, and find a way to pay for those things. Because if a teacher is more prepared, there'll be they'll feel more empowered and welcomed. And I know for me, I want to make sure I'm with an organization that wants to develop me and grow and see me grow. So I think my role is a board, my board member would be able to create that framework that would, and that would want to see teachers grow and develop, that will be my role. I would say one. Individuals leave jobs, you know, which is teaching, because of leadership. And leadership funnels down from the top down. So as a board, if the board is not leading in a proper manner, the superintendent maybe might not be leading in a proper manner, from the superintendent down to the Learning Community superintendents, and so on to the principals and so on. So I think that if, if you talk to most educators if they feel supported by their administration, they're gonna stick it out. But if they feel as if, you know, administration is not supporting them, you have different administrators coming in and out different years. It's a rotating and revolving door of leaders throughout the district. And there's no consistency across the board, which we can see, there's been consistency, not only at the superintendent level, that may that's that starts falling down to other levels, or different principals are being moved around in different places. And APs over here, teachers aren't supported. So you have to you have to be feel like, as if you're supported, and you have someone that believes in what you're doing and is able to create that culture that we're talking about, to where you can grow and develop as a teacher. Could you imagine having a being a first-year teacher, and you don't even know, you know if your principal is going to be there the next year if your superintendents are not going to be there next year? That's tough. So I think we have to be able to figure out how can we create a consistency across the board from the top down with consistent, effective and efficient leadership.

Steven Rushing: Part of the culture is they don't feel safe in some areas. And when they feel safe, it's not always an outside influence. It's an inside influence and they don't feel safe, because again, they don't feel supported by the staff. They don't feel supported by the principle. They don't feel they don't feel safe from the students. Sometimes they can't even relate to some of the students. I think another big problem is cell phones in the classroom, I don't think they need to be in the classroom either. That would actually give teachers the able to control the classroom instead of kids trying to control TikTok. So I think the culture changes depending on where they can go not to make their jobs easier, but that they can feel valued for what they're trying to do. I can't blame them for moving somewhere that is going to make their job not easier. But actually appreciating one of the things that I thought about was I sat down and started thinking about different programs. You know, when you're a business owner, your whole business is to find solutions to problems. If you find a solution to a problem, you can basically take care of things. So my problem my thought process was I created a program called DoD dads on duty. There's dads like myself, that are business owners that have the available time. And it plays a couple of roles. It also helps the teachers out in the mornings, I see teachers scrambling to get kids out of the car and then get them in the classroom and then they have to scramble to the classroom get prepared. If we can have these dads volunteers are times that have been vetted that they're you know, they can be around children. They helped to get the kids out of the cars, not to diminish anything that moms do. But when dad shows up, it's a whole different atmosphere. You know that dad voice and that dad saying good job and get ready to go and stuff like that really pumps up the children but then they also feel secure. So if we could get the dads to come out there and volunteer their time, get them out of the school and then also monitor the hallways. If you have the if I had the available time in the school lets me do it. I don't mind wearing my mask and now walk around make sure the doors are locked. Make sure everybody's safe. Personally, if I knew my dad was walking around the hallways, I'm gonna behave. I'm not gonna really act up either. So it plays a couple of different roles. And then on the same end, it gives the teachers time to get the classroom ready in the morning, ready in the morning, instead of trying to rush from the cars to the classroom, they may not even, they may not have even eaten breakfast. They're just at a hustle and bustle. So the safety aspect is dads on duty are basically doing that they're protecting their children, they're protecting the school. And at the same time, they're giving an atmosphere of you better pay attention, because it might be your dad walk in the hallway tomorrow, when I was in school, if that was me, I would have been like, wonder what day my dad's gonna show up. And my dad was a tall, you know, Special Forces army, I didn't want nothing, you know, and it wasn't anything about, you know, punishment or spankings or nothing. Dad's just have a voice. And you know, some children unfortunately, don't have that aspect in their home. But now you can get a dad, that's going to give his time. And as soon as you get out of the car, you got a grown man saying, "Hey, you can do it today, have a great day", give them a pound, give them a dap, whatever it is, and they go right into the classroom, they feel better. And they're less likely to be agitated, upset, or anything like that. And I think this would be a great program to add.