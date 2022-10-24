CMS school board candidates: District 4

Carol Sawyer : Well, first of all, as you said, the scores are not the be-all and end-all. And I think if parents want to understand what's going on in school, they need to go visit, they need to go go to open houses, visit classrooms, watch the teaching and learning happening because the scores are just the tiniest barometer of what's happening in a school. That said, growth is really important. That means how, you know if students are actively learning and you know, we have some schools where children come to school, not without the benefit of preschool, or the benefit of living in an English language environment. So we have students who come to us with linguistic diversity, which is amazing. And we want them to keep that those linguistic skills while also learning English. So, you know, those are the kinds of things that you need to look at when you look at schools. Well, I think that one needs to just visit our schools. That's That's one. Charter schools have a very different as you said, they play by different rules. They don't. They don't have the number of English language learners. They don't take as many students with disabilities they certainly don't provide the kinds of services for Exceptional Children that CMS does, and, you know, once you enroll in a charter school, throughout that school year, the enrollment only goes down. Whereas in CMS, students come to us from charter schools from homeschools, from out of state all year long. I mean, one of my opponents in this race is has been on the board of a charter school. And while that school has less than 10% of its students experiencing poverty, the racial achievement gaps are huge, with white and Asian students far outperforming African American students. So, you know, I don't think there's a simple answer to this. You know, we have centuries of racial impact on everything in our system, from education to health care, to housing, and all those things impact our students. And that's those biases. Enter all aspects of our lives, including our schools, and that's something that CMS has been proactive in looking at, in one, educating our staff on anti-racist work, also, to make sure that our curriculum is culturally responsive and inclusive, and that our staff understand how to teach in culturally responsive ways. All those things are important.

Stephanie Sneed : So will there be taken from honestly where any parent should be taken- taking take paying attention to is that your child, when they leave CMS, should be college or career ready. That's that is it growth is great, it doesn't give you a measure of it does give you a measure of where you going and what direction you're going. But growth from the from the lowest bottom to a not-so-low bottom is not great, right? Like so we have to leave the we have to make we have to pay attention to growth. But we need to make we beat to meet making strides and growth grow from the bottom, you know, the lowest bottom to the you know, maybe just above that is is is great, but it's still not acceptable about where we should be. So we have to keep in mind when we're listening, where are we growing from? And where are we growing to. But again, the ultimate goal, the pace that we're getting at the ultimate goal, which is that every student should leave college or career ready. That's the challenge. Right? That's the challenge we're talking about. Like that's, that's why we're here. That's why we run it like, I think that we have to have a school system that people are, are invested in, in order to do that, you know, it takes new leadership, sometimes it takes new leadership. We have to have a school system that people believe in and have faith in and that are producing the outcomes that are that are required, frankly, that we produce. So when you when people I know, I generally think people want to be invested in a public school system. But some parents believe they don't have a choice. They just don't have a choice. And that's how they end up outside of CMS. So this is a massive effort like so the image of the school system has to change the image of the board has to change the image of we have to have a superintendent that people believe in is going to be able to turn things around. That's why I said specifically when we asked for what are we looking for in the superintendent like one of the things is they have to be a motivator like they have to have a connection to the community and they have to connect with a broad range of community because you know, Charlotte is diverse, we have diverse pockets of communities that their needs have to be met as well. We have a majority-minority school system so the superintendent is definitely has to pay attention to those things and those in a broad socio-economic pattern. So in order to get those investments so we can get community partners make it easier for community partners to engage with the system like there are plenty of I don't want to say plenty there are there opportunities that I know that have been missed with some community partners, because they have not been able to necessarily, you know, enter agreements into with CMS and you know, that want to have. So we have to channel all this energy into get people invested in the school system. And when I say invested, I mean, even people that don't have children.

Clara Kennedy Witherspoon: Well, you know, I think for myself, if I was a parent looking at that data, I will be very, very concerned that my district is near the bottom. And I will be very- and now the growth is great. But I would be concerned about my child getting a quality education in CMS. And I think that is something that we have to look at as a board. How do we be competitive? How do we make sure that children are getting a quality education, I've looked at data myself, I looked at my district that I'm running for I know that we have 27, CMS has 27 schools that are on the D and F list. But I also looked at my district and I looked at the schools. And we can look at the data all day long. And know that what we see is that we have eight and we know that we have 81 failing schools D and F failing schools, but whereas look at the data and we think about the schools that are doing well within CMS. And that's the way I said okay, we need to have some solutions. Let's look at some solutions. We know that the data is saying that we've got these schools failing, but what is happening in our schools that are not failing? So I looked at a few of the schools in my district, and we have about two or three that have Bs. And that means we have kids, we have growth and exceeded growth. And we have a grade level of a B. And I'm going to drive it to this point. And this is the issue that I have within our district is that we put- we put frameworks in place, we put systems in place the we don't have accountability. We don't have accountability. We don't follow through on things. You know, when I think about what we need to do, if we think about solution, CMS has a solution. We have some schools implementing it such as Bains, such as Coulwood. And I'm sure you've heard about their data. And so when you look at those schools, you say, what are they doing? Let's even talk about Chantilly. What are these schools doing that the other schools are not doing? Why aren't we doing this across the board, what we should be doing is making sure that everybody in this district, every single school is implementing under the framework of a multi-tiered system of support framework, that is the framework that will change our schools, all of our schools for all of our students. But what you have is operating on one side of the town is operating different, there's no consistency across the board. And that is one of the things that we have to change, we have to make sure we implement. And that is the solution to our low-performing schools, a multi-tiered system of support framework. And that is the way every school should operate from general ed to students needing supplemental intensive support. But generally across the board, this is the system. This is the framework that will turn our schools around. But you have some schools that implemented some schools that don't we probably more that don't then do that is the inconsistency that we have to change within our board has to start with our board. But how can I start with a board if half the board don't understand? You need people like myself on the board? Who understand that that's what I did. When I retired this past January, I was a multi-tiered system of support specialists. In that role, I work with schools to look at their data, because that's we'd call it data problem-solving. Look at your data. Look at and then let's look at subgroups. Let's see Let's look at gender. Let's see what is going on with our kids. And then we can begin to make changes. We can talk about instruction. If you've got a school and every teacher is marching at their own beat the curriculum, the instructional practices are not the same. That's an issue. It should be the same your grading system should be the same. All of this comes under one multi-tiered support for children. And that's just not for our children in need. As for every student that's in the building, that's how we bring about change. That's how we change the numbers. That's how we exceed growth. And that's how we turn CMS around. But we have to have accountability. We have to have consistent accountability. One principal doesn't get to do it one way, because that's the way I want to do it. No, every principal should implement it. And there should be a consistency across the board. That is the board's responsibility to make sure that happens. And then to hold the superintendent accountable for that. And that superintendent holds, area superintendents, area superintendents, school building leaders accountable to do the work that brings about the changes. Well you know what, as a parent, when I was rearing children who are now grown, I looked at those various options, just the way these parents are, and I can't blame them. Because if we don't get it, right, public schools don't get it right. Parents should have choices. I don't have issue with parents having choices. But I think if we do the work, and we do the work well, we won't be losing all of our kids to charter schools, I think we're going to always have charter schools in existence. But the public schools will be competitive, we're not competitive. And you know what, that doesn't surprise me that you found out that data, because I do my canvassing, I met lots of parents in neighborhoods of brown and black children, and I ask are your child going to school, while my child goes to a charter school, I'm sending my child across town, I can tell you, I've probably talked about 10 or more parents have said that, you know why? Because schools like Hickory Grove that is very close to where I live. It's a low performing school. And I think it has a D. And so they're not going to want their children to go to D schools. But that's not the school's total fault. If we don't have equity across the board, some of our schools don't have the resources, they need the inability to hire the staff for interventions needed to have intervention blocks, all of those things when we talk about equity, that will bring about change when we level the playing the playing ground for every single school. But getting back directly to your question. I would say parents should have the choice. The parent should have a choice. If we don't deliver, they should have a choice to put their children where schools can provide their child with a quality education. But if CMS gets it right, we can be competitive again.