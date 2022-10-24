CMS school board candidates: District 5

Lisa Cline: Well, we all know that the state determines the basic salary. But we as a community, and as a county can determine the supplement. I would like CMS, being one of the largest districts in the state to lead an experiment, it would be nice if we, as a district, put in masters pay in the supplement part. Therefore, teachers who- no longer are paid for their masters get paid for improving their education, they get paid another step, just like in South Carolina for that specialist, that can be part of the supplement that CMS gives their teachers. Also, with the state salary, you have steps of seven to 10 years in their step increases, our supplement should be yearly. So that as a teacher progresses, and they improve their education, they do the different things that need to be done, it will help with the retention. That is one way of doing it. The state has done away with longevity. I was a that's one of the many reasons I decided to go ahead and retire, I wasn't being paid for longevity, we can, as a district put that into the supplement. So there are ways of paying the teachers, teachers who are at risk schools, at one time got additional funding, they had their masters paid for, of course, the state takes away the Masters, there's no incentive. But if you have the incentive locally to do that, then we pay those teachers, we pay for those masters, we pay those teachers extra. So there are ways that we can do that, we have to look at restructuring the system, I think we're very top-heavy. Some of the people downtown who are at teacher level should be moved back into the classrooms, especially for purchasing curriculum, there's no need to have people to develop it. So there are ways of moving monies around. Well, when a teacher is given a curriculum and you teach what we've purchased, and you teach, just like your next-door teacher, that takes away creativity, we hire teachers because they are the best of what they're doing. So okay, you know, your classrooms best. Here's the outline, here's the North Carolina standard course of study, here is point A, we were going to get to point x, you figure it out with what is best for your kids. It's also those kids who need the extra help you're doing that the kids who need to be pushed, you do something differently. So we have taken away the creativity of the teachers. That's wrong. In 2011. CMS, of course, won the Broad Prize, everybody talks about that my opponent does a lot. Let me tell you- the companies that supported it, and supported the Broad Prize said the reason that CMS did so well is that the teachers were creative with their time, they were creative with their curriculum. By doing that, they took the outline of what was necessary for the students to pass, and they did what was needed to be done. So teachers don't like the parameters, you have to do this. And that, and then you have to give a test, then the test is not something that they've created. It's something that is state-based. So I've talked with many children. My teacher said I don't have to worry about this. This is just the test. So the teachers are teaching, teaching just to the test because that's what they've been told to do. That's wrong. We're not teaching our children to think we're teaching them to pass a test that the state has done, and we can't do that. We have to teach them to think and we have to allow the teachers to do what they're doing best.