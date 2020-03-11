South Carolina Presidential race results: Trump vs. Biden

President Donald Trump and former Vice-President Joe Biden are seeking the state's 9 electoral votes.

COLUMBIA, S.C. — Will former Vice-President Joe Biden pull an upset or will President Donald Trump keep South Carolina in the GOP column again? We’ll find out this evening.

Polls close across South Carolina at 7 p.m.

The two are vying for the state’s 9 electoral votes that goes to the winner of the state. We will have the latest live race results all night long here.

History would favor the President in the race. No Democrat has carried South Carolina since 1976, when then President Jimmy Carter captured the state. A Democrat has also not won a statewide election of any kind in the state since 2006.

In 2016, President Trump won South Carolina by 14 percentage points in his win over Hillary Clinton. Because of the that one-side history, neither campaign targeted the state with campaign stops of heavy buys of advertising.

The Biden campaign, however, was hoping that a potential record turnout may change some of that history. They were also thinking that the high national attention paid to the Lindsey Graham-Jaime Harrison Senate race might bring out voters who would normally sit out elections.

But Trump has proven popular in the state and has strong ties with the state’s most powerful politicians. In February of 2016, Henry McMaster, who’s now the state’s governor, broke with many in his party and endorsed Trump in the state’s primary. It was the first major politician to sign off on Trump, and later that month, Trump easily carried the state. The two have maintained a cordial relationship since then, with McMaster having visited the White House several times and Trump coming down to the state to campaign for McMaster during his 2018 run for the governorship.

Trump also is closely allied with Graham, who started out as a sharp critic of the President but later became one of his staunchest allies. And Trump appointed Nikki Haley, the state’s former governor, as U.S. Ambassador to the United Nations.