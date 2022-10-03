Go early vote at Bank of America Stadium

After thousands voted there in 2020, the facility is ready to rock the vote again in 2022.

Example video title will go here for this video

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — The Mecklenburg County Board of Elections has approved Bank of America Stadium as an early voting site this fall.

Residents will be able to early vote there from Oct. 20 through Nov. 5.

"The hosting is a continuation of the organization's efforts to increase participation in the democratic process," Carolina Panthers Director of Communications Ryan Anderson wrote in a release Monday.

Early voting hours will vary:

Weekday voting from Oct. 20 through Nov. 5: 8 a.m. - 7:30 p.m.

Saturday, Oct. 22: 8 a.m. - 3 p.m.

Sunday, Oct. 23: 1 - 4 p.m.

Saturday, Oct. 29: 8 a.m. - 3 p.m.

Sunday, Oct. 30: 1 - 4 p.m.

Saturday, Nov. 5: 8 a.m. - 3 p.m.

One of the reasons for those varying hours is because of games previously scheduled at Bank of America Stadium. For instance, the Carolina Panthers' home game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers is on Oct. 23.

"This non-partisan effort aims to make the voting process as easy and convenient as possible for those in our community," Carolina Panthers president Kristi Coleman said.

In 2020, the Panthers said 13,000 residents voted at the stadium.

Flashpoint is a weekly in-depth look at politics in Charlotte, North Carolina, South Carolina, and beyond with host Ben Thompson. Listen to the podcast weekly.

SUBSCRIBE: Apple Podcasts || Spotify || Stitcher || Google Podcasts