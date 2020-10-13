Early voting sites open in North Carolina this week: Here's what you need to know

Several new sites like Spectrum Center and Bank of America Stadium will host early voting which will allow for bigger crowds and also more social distancing.

MECKLENBURG COUNTY, N.C. — For the first time ever Mecklenburg County is using sites like the Spectrum Center and Bank of America Stadium as polling sites during the 2020 Election.

Early voting begins Thursday, October 15 and will last through October 31. During that time, the Spectrum Center will host nearly three dozen polling stations for voters to cast a ballot.

They’re also offering free parking in the "Center City Green" parking deck.

Voting hours at early voting locations are 8 a.m. until 7:30 p.m. during weekdays. The sites are also open until 3 p.m. on Saturday and 5 p.m. on Sundays.

This year Bank of America Stadium and Bojangles Coliseum will also be used as early voting locations.

Remember, during early voting you don't have an assigned polling location. You can vote at any "early voting" location in the county where you’re registered.

If you missed the registration deadline, you can still register to vote in person at one of the early voting sites starting Thursday.