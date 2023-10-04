Early voting for the November general election kicks off this week

Starting Friday, people can start casting their votes using absentee ballots.

MECKLENBURG COUNTY, N.C. — As people prepare to roll to the polls, the Mecklenburg County Board of Elections is putting extra safety measures in place ahead of the November general election.

"The biggest thing we have this year is we are all showing photo ID when we go to vote," Michael Dickerson, the director of Mecklenburg County Board of Elections, said.

Dickerson said this is the first time in five years they're asking people to bring a photo ID with them.

Starting Friday, people can start casting their votes using absentee ballots -- election officials say you will need to enclose a copy of your ID if your voting by mail.

"If you have a North Carolina driver's license you're perfectly fine," Dickerson said. "That's all you need."

Dickerson said forms of identification like veteran ID cards are also acceptable, and if you don’t have any of those, election officials are making it easy for folks to get one.

"You're welcome to come down to our office and we will make you a photo ID if you're already registered," Dickerson said.

He said it's an easy process, and the photo ID card will be printed out and handed right to you.

Dickerson said if there’s any instance where someone doesn’t have a photo ID and can’t get one, they will still be allowed to vote, but the process will be different -- voters would need to complete a reasonable impediment form.

For example, Dickerson said if you're voting by mail and can't send your photo ID because you don't have a photocopier at home, you will have to make sure you explain that and check the appropriate boxes before sending it in.

Dickerson said they also do a logic and accuracy test to ensure their equipment is working properly, all in efforts of ensuring a smooth and secure process.