How to help elderly voters cast their ballots

The State Board of Elections breaks down how elderly voters in homes, assisted living facilities can cast ballots.

GREENSBORO, N.C. — The 2 Be Counted team is working to get your election questions answered.

Many viewers have concerns with the voting process during a pandemic, especially when it comes to elderly voters, as well as those living in nursing homes and assisted living facilities.

Ron Shelton reached out with a great question about helping his mom who's in an assisted living facility.

"Can I, as her son, sign the ballot as an official witness for her? I have a short window of opportunity to witness her signing and then I will take the ballot to an early voting location when I go vote. Is this all ok," Ron asked.

The answer to the first question is yes, as her son, Ron is able to sign the ballot as a witness.

For his second question about returning his mom's absentee ballot for her, the answer is also yes.

According to the State Board of Elections, the following people can return your ballot: spouse, sibling, parent, grandparent, child, grandchild, mother-in-law, father-in-law, stepparent, stepchild or legal guardian.

It's important to note that election officials do keep track of who drops off each absentee ballot.

If you're in a home or living facility, the board has said that the facility can provide blank absentee ballots for residents, but they cannot assist you or return the form for you. They can, however, assist you in scanning the form to the elections office.