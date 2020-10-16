Curbside voting is available during North Carolina early voting

Poll workers will bring a ballot out to the car to allow the voter to cast their vote without leaving their vehicle

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Every voting sites in North Carolina offer “curbside voting” for those unable to enter a polling place due to age or disability.

Voting locations are required to be ADA accessible, but this year the State Board of Elections is providing options for those who want to safely vote in person without entering a potentially crowded polling place or standing in long lines.

According to the North Carolina state board of elections website, the term "disability" means you:

Are unable to enter the polling place due to age or physical or mental disability, such as agoraphobia;

Have a medical condition that puts you at increased risk of COVID-19;

Should not wear a mask due to a medical or behavioral condition or disability;

Are experiencing symptoms of COVID-19.

Voters who meet any of these requirements can remain in their vehicle to vote, where a worker will ask them to sign an affidavit affirming that they are unable to enter the voting place to cast their ballot.

Some sites also provide a walk-up area for curbside voting in addition to the drive-up option. And voters who want to steer clear of crowds all together can still mail in their ballots.

South Carolina also offers curbside voting. According to the state’s board of elections’ website, voters who are unable to access the polling place or stand in line to vote due to a disability or being age 65 or older may vote in their vehicle. There’s no requirement to show a disability parking pass.