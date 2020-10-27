Here's how you can view your ballot before you vote in North Carolina

If you live in NC, you can view your sample ballot by locating the voter search tool on the State Board of Elections website.

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Many viewers have texted WCNC Charlotte asking how they can view their sample ballot and what races are on it.

Just log in, click your name, choose the sample ballot tab. Open general election ballot.

On the ballot are: federal, state, district, county, and nonpartisan office races; as well as a referendum, which is a general vote on a single political question.

For Mecklenburg county, the questions concern transportation bonds, housing bonds, and neighborhood improvement bonds.

It’s a lot to unpack, which is why it behooves you to review your ballot ahead of time, so you can make the right decision at the polls.

Federal offices:

You may vote for one president and vice president.

For the US Senate, incumbent Republican Thom Tillis is running against Shannon bray, cal Cunningham, and Kevin Hayes.

And under US House of Representatives district, 12 Alma Adams is the sole candidate in that race.

State Offices:

NC Governor Roy Cooper is running against Republican Dan Forest, as well as a Libertarian and Constitution party candidate.

There are many other state races including, Lt. Gov., Attorney general commissioner of labor, agriculture, insurance as well as Supreme court seats, court of appeals, state senate and NC House of Rep.

District Offices:

Only seat 1 and seat 9 for court judge have a running opponent.

County Offices:

These will differ depending on where you live.