The deadline to vote in North Carolina's primary is Friday

In the event a second primary is needed after the first, people are not allowed to register between them.

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — The North Carolina primary is on May 17, 2022, but the deadline to register to vote is Friday.

For those who procrastinated, there's still time. The county board of elections has to receive completed applications by mail no later than 20 days before the primary takes place, but the applications must be postmarked by the voter registration deadline. Here's how to complete your voter registration by mail.

People can also register in-person or online through the DMV or other voter registration agencies. Those applications, however, must be received at least 25 days before the primary.

In case the voter registration deadline is missed, people can still register at early voting sites when early voting opens, according to the North Carolina Board of Elections. Here are more details on how to complete same-day registration.

However, most people can't register and vote on actual Election Day. There are some stipulations about how to vote in person on Election Day that are outlined on the NCBOE website.

NCBOE has a great frequently asked questions website that addresses other issues people may wonder about.

