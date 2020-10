Here’s where you can early vote in Richmond County, NC

During early voting, North Carolina registered voters can vote at any early voting location in their county.

RICHMOND COUNTY, N.C. — Early voting began October 15 in North Carolina statewide. This in-person voting allows voters to cast their ballots ahead of Election Day.

There are key differences between early voting and traditional voting on Election Day.

During early voting, registered voters can vote at any early voting location in their county. Unlike on Election Day, they do not need to visit the designated voting site for their precinct.

Those not yet registered can register to vote during the early voting period at any of the early voting locations. This is called “one-stop” voting, where someone can register and vote in the same visit. The same rules apply from the earlier voter registration period: you must be a U.S. citizen, you must live in that county, you must be at least 18 years old, must not be serving a sentence for a felony conviction. (Here are more details on who is eligible to vote.)

In North Carolina this year, early voting started October 15 and ends October 31. In South Carolina, the rules are different but still allow voters to cast ballots before Election Day.

Find the One-Stop Sites in your County: One-stop Site Lookup

Richmond County early voting locations

Rockingham Parks & Recreation, 1311 Rockingham Road, Rockingham

Cooperative Extension Agency, 123 Caroline Street, Rockingham

First Presbyterian Church, 200 Rice St, Hamlet