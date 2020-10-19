Here’s where you can early vote in Stanly County

Early voting in Stanly County, North Carolina started October 15 and ends October 31.

STANLY COUNTY, N.C. — Early voting began October 15 in North Carolina statewide. This in-person voting allows voters to cast their ballots ahead of Election Day.

There are key differences between early voting and traditional voting on Election Day.

During early voting, registered voters can vote at any early voting location in their county. Unlike on Election Day, they do not need to visit the designated voting site for their precinct.

Those not yet registered can register to vote during the early voting period in North Carolina at any of the early voting locations in their county. This is called “one-stop” voting, where someone can register and vote during the same visit. The same rules apply from the earlier voter registration period: you must be a U.S. citizen, you must live in that county, you must be at least 18 years old, must not be serving a sentence for a felony conviction. (Here are more details on who is eligible to vote.)

In North Carolina this year, early voting started October 15 and ends October 31. In South Carolina, the rules are different but still allow voters to cast ballots before Election Day.

Find the One-Stop Sites in your County: One-stop Site Lookup

Stanly County early voting locations

Locust Town Center, Joel Honeycutt Room, 186 Ray Kennedy Drive, Locust, NC

New London Fire Department, 310 S Main St, New London, NC

Norwood Community Building, West Turner Street, Norwood, NC