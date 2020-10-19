Here’s where you can early vote in Watauga County

Early voting in Watauga County, North Carolina started October 15 and ends October 31.

WATAUGA COUNTY, N.C. — Early voting began October 15 in North Carolina statewide. This in-person voting allows voters to cast their ballots ahead of Election Day.

There are key differences between early voting and traditional voting on Election Day.

During early voting, registered voters can vote at any early voting location in their county. Unlike on Election Day, they do not need to visit the designated voting site for their precinct.

Those not yet registered in North Carolina can register to vote during the early voting period at any of the early voting locations within their county. This is called “one-stop” voting, where someone can register and vote in the same visit. The same rules apply from the earlier voter registration period: you must be a U.S. citizen, you must live in that county, you must be at least 18 years old, must not be serving a sentence for a felony conviction. (Here are more details on who is eligible to vote.)

In North Carolina this year, early voting started October 15 and ends October 31. In South Carolina, the rules are different but still allow voters to cast ballots before Election Day.

Find the One-Stop Sites in your County: One-stop Site Lookup

Watauga County early voting locations

High Country Vacation Homes, 520 Church Rd Boone

Watauga County Administration Building, 814 W King St Boone

Watauga Community Center, 1081 Old Us Hwy 421 Sugar Grove

Deep Gap Fire Dept, 6583 Old 421 South Deep Gap

Blowing Rock Town Hall, 1036 Main St Blowing Rock