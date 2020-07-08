Decision 2020 voter guide

From where to vote, how to vote and election deadlines, we're answering your questions about the 2020 General Election.

Election Day is Tuesday, November 3, 2020 and WCNC Charlotte has a complete guide to everything you need to know before you head to the polls.

Important Dates:

North Carolina

General Election Nov 3, 2020

Early Voting: Oct 15, 2020 - Oct 31, 2020

Voter Registration Deadline: Fri Oct 9, 2020

Deadline to Request an Absentee Ballot: Tue Oct 27, 2020

Deadline to Return Completed Absentee Ballot: Tue Nov 3, 2020

South Carolina

General Election Nov 3, 2020

Early Voting: Not available

Voter Registration Deadline: Mon Oct. 5, 2020

Deadline to Request an Absentee Ballot: Fri Oct 30, 2020

Deadline to Return Completed Absentee Ballot: Tue Nov 3, 2020

Am I Registered to Vote?

If you recently moved to the Charlotte area or you haven't voted in several years, the North Carolina State Board of Elections will tell you if you are registered to vote in North Carolina.

If you live in South Carolina, use this link to see if you are registered to vote.

When is the deadline to register to vote?

The deadline to register to vote in North Carolina is Friday, October 9, 2020, which is 25 days before the election. If you are not registered in a county, you may register to vote during the one-stop early voting period. This process is called “Same-Day Registration.” Complete details on registering to vote in North Carolina and the qualifications you need to meet can be found on the North Carolina State Board of Elections web site.

North Carolina voters are not required to show photo ID. If you are a DMV customer with a N.C. driver’s license or DMV-issued ID, you may now register to vote or change certain parts of your registration online.

The deadline to register to vote in South Carolina is Monday, October 5, 2020, which is 30 days prior to the election. Complete details on registering to vote in South Carolina can be found on the South Carolina Election Commission web site. South Carolina voters can register to vote several ways:

Register Online

Register by Mail, email or fax

Register in person

Where is my polling place?

Your polling place is based on the address you used to register to vote. To find your polling location in North Carolina, the North Carolina State Board of Elections has a polling place search.

To find your polling location in South Carolina, visit the South Carolina Election Commission web site.

Can I vote by absentee ballot?

All registered voters in North Carolina may request an absentee ballot for the November 2020 general election. No special circumstance or reason is needed to receive and vote a mail-in absentee ballot. The deadline to request an absentee ballot in North Carolina is Tuesday, October 27, 2020. The North Carolina State Board of Elections has information on how to request an absentee ballot.

Voters in South Carolina who meet certain criteria may vote absentee in person or by mail. The South Carolina Election Commission has the details. The deadline to request an absentee ballot in South Carolina is Friday Oct 30, 2020.

What is early voting?

One-stop absentee voting (commonly known as "early voting") allows any registered voter to cast an absentee ballot in person on select days prior to Election Day in North Carolina. Unlike on Election Day, when registered voters can only vote at their specific precinct, one-stop voting allows registered voters to vote at any one-stop absentee voting site in the county. One-stop sites will have all the ballot styles for a given election at each site.

In North Carolina early voting starts October 15, 2020 and ends October 31, 2020.

Find the One-Stop Sites in your County: One-stop Site Lookup

What's on the ballot?

The State Board of Elections has a sample ballot for North Carolina