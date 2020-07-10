Join WCNC Charlotte for a Flashpoint primetime special: Countdown to the Election. Airs and streams Wednesday night at 8 p.m.

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — There’s less than a month to go and the balance of power in Washington is up for grabs. And it's all in the hands of swing state voters, including North Carolina.

The big race at the top of the ticket is the presidential race. Republican incumbent President Donald Trump running against Democrat and former Vice President Joe Biden.

Trump, in his first term as the country faces a global pandemic, is now battling an economic crisis, social unrest, and a coronavirus diagnosis of his own.

Trump is poised to get a third justice on the Supreme Court.

Biden is running against Trump's record, and how he's handled a country in crisis. He's trying to remind voters of his own eight years as vice president to Barack Obama.

In the senate. Democrats are defending 12 seats to the Republicans' 23 seats. Democrats need a net gain of four seats to win control of the chamber.

One of the most watched and most contested states is North Carolina.

Republican incumbent Thom Tillis is defending his seat against Democrat Cal Cunningham.

Senator Tillis is one of the most vulnerable senate candidates -- and now he's battling the coronavirus

Cunningham was leading in almost every poll but now he's caught up in a sexting scandal.

In a race this tight, the presidential campaigns focusing on swing precincts. We’re talking about specific zip codes that could determine the outcome of the election. Your neighborhood could be one of them.

The COVID-19 pandemic is forcing many voters to cast their ballots by mail.

We’re taking a look at how you can know your vote will be counted.

And Election night may turn into election month. Experts say mid-December might be the soonest we have an official decision.