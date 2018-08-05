CHARLOTTE, N.C. – It’s time to make your voice heard in the North Carolina primary election Tuesday.

Polls open at 6:30 a.m. across the state and locally, some familiar names are on the ballot as they hope to be in the race for congressional seats in the general election come November. In addition, the race of Mecklenburg County Sheriff is getting local and national attention.

Here’s what you need to know for Tuesday’s primary

When are the polls open? Polls open at 6:30 a.m. and will close at 7:30 p.m. If you’re still in line at 7:30 p.m., you will be allowed to vote.

Do I need an ID to vote? Most voters don’t need to show ID in North Carolina, but if you are a first-time voter in your county or use same-day registration, you may need to show some form of ID. According to NCvoter.org, new voters are asked to list an ID number on the registration form — either their North Carolina driver’s license number or the last four digits of your Social Security number. Click here for more information on same-day registration.

Where do I go to vote? Your polling place depends on where you live and will be listed on your voter registration card you received in the mail after registering. If you don’t have a voter registration card, you can find your polling place on the State Board of Elections website.

What if I moved? If you moved to a different precinct within the same county, less than 30 days before the election, you are allowed to vote at your old polling place. If your move was more than 30 days before the election, you can ask for a transfer from your old polling place, or you can go to your new polling place and ask for a provisional ballot if your name isn’t on the voter roll.

If you’re in a new county, you need to register like a new voter. Standard registration was due 25 days before the election, but you can use same-day registration by going to a one-stop early voting site during early voting. You cannot do this on election day.

Who gets to vote in the primary? Everyone who is registered at the time of the original primary can vote so long as they’re registered to the party involved. If you are registered as an unaffiliated voter, you may request a Republican, Democratic, or Libertarian ballot. This won’t change your voter affiliation or obligate you to vote for that party’s candidate in the general election. However, if there’s a runoff, only voters registered for that party can vote in the runoff.

© 2018 WCNC