Georgia Secretary of State says he will re-certify election results today

It comes following the official recount of the state's votes, the third count conducted to determine Georgia's election outcome.

ATLANTA — Georgia Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger said Monday he would re-certify the state's result following a recount which show, for a third time, that Joe Biden has won the state.

"We have now counted legally cast ballots three times and the results remain unchanged," the secretary said.

Georgia's original count of its votes was confirmed by a hand-count audit before results were certified, and after results were certified President Trump was entitled to request an official machine recount because the race was within .5%.

That official recount has confirmed what the other two counts determined: That Joe Biden won Georgia by roughly 12,000 votes.

"Today the Secretary of State's office will be re-certifying our states election results," Sec. Raffensperger said. "Then the safe harbor under the United States Code to name electors is tomorrow, and then they will meet on December 14th to officially elect the next president."

The secretary was referring to the Dec. 8 deadline set by federal law for states to resolve election disputes before the Electoral College meets on Dec. 14.

Once the results are re-certified, it will officially bring to a close the more than month-long process that has followed the Nov. 3 election to finalize things in Georgia.

It has continued as Raffensperger and other Republican state officials, including Gov. Brian Kemp, have been excoriated by the president for not taking steps to help him overturn the outcome in Georgia, which he has claimed is illegitimate because of widespread fraud and manipulation.

State officials have adamantly rejecting those claims, playing what one official described Monday as "whack-a-mole" like efforts to dispel misinformation.