MONROE, N.C. — The North Carolina Republican Party and the campaign for Republican Dan Bishop are asking the State of North Carolina Board of Educations to extend voting hours in one Union County district, according to motion filed by party officials. The NC GOP and the Bishop campaign are citing "government-caused voter confusion" for their request.

"When we learned nearly one-in-five voters were showing up to the wrong voting location in Precinct 30, it was clear we had no other course of action," North Carolina Republican Party Executive Director Jonathan Sink said in a released statement. "We urge the State Board to do the right thing and ensure voters of every political persuasion in Precinct 30 have their votes counted."

The motion filed claimed the Union County website had "inaccurate" information that lead to "general confusion about the polling place location."

The campaign cites a map, which showed the former voting location of Grace United Methodist Church. The current location is Cornerstone Community Church.

Precinct 30 is located north of Monroe roughly between Secrest Short Cut Road, Highway 74, and Myers Road.

The filed motion also included a photo of a sign, which was placed at the old location to redirect voters to the new location.

The North Carolina Board of Elections held an emergency meeting to review the request. On the call, a spokesperson for the democratic candidate Dan McCready's campaign opposed the request. The spokesperson said that despite the map, other efforts were previously taken to inform voters of the new location. They argued there was no disruption to voting at the intended voting location.

The republican party is requesting polls in the precinct be kept open until 9:15 p.m. All polls are otherwise scheduled to close at 7:30 p.m.

The Board of Elections is discussing and reviewing the request. As of publication, a decision has not yet been reached.

