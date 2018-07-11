CHARLOTTE, N.C. — The historically conservative seat is still up for grabs as the race of North Carolina's 9th Congressional District was determined too close to call.

Democrat Dan McCready announced he would not concede around 11:45 p.m. Tuesday. Republican Mark Harris claimed victory in a speech to his supporters, but no officials announcements have been made.

Both candidates were new in the political arena. Harris was formerly the pastor at First Baptist Church of Charlotte. McCready was a former marine which he says is why he believes "we need to put country before party."

Republicans have held this seat since 1963. Harris was heavily backed by President Trump who visited Charlotte on several occasions to campaign for him.

With support from the White House, including a rally held by President Trump in Charlotte late last month, Harris had previously said he felt good about his chances.

