How to tell if you already registered to vote in the Carolinas

Whether you can't remember if you filled it out at the DMV or you're not sure if you updated your address since you moved last, there's an easy way to check.

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — With all the confusion this year, it's easy to forget if you've properly registered to vote or not. Maybe you recently moved and can't remember if you updated your address, or you're not certain if you ever registered in the first place.

Regardless, in North Carolina and South Carolina, it's as easy as checking a website.

The North Carolina State Board of Elections has a voter search tool NC residents can use to make sure they're registered under the correct name, address and party affiliation. Additionally, it can be used to locate polling places, check election districts and find your county board of elections.

In order to fill it out, you'll need to enter your first and last name, year of birth, NC county of residence, and your perceived voter status.

Once you've done that, if you're registered, you can also see your sample ballot and your absentee ballot status.

The South Carolina Election Commission also has a tool on its website to check voter status.

To use that tool, South Carolina residents have to enter their name, date of birth, county of residence. Then, if you are in fact registered, you can view more information relevant to your elections.

If you make it through that process and you realize you're not registered to vote — don't worry.

The deadline to register to vote in North Carolina this year falls on October 9. If you miss the deadline, you can still register to vote in person after that using same-day registration in your county during early voting from October 15-31.

In South Carolina, residents wishing to vote must register at least 30 days before the election, but the deadline is slightly different depending on how you register.