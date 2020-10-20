Hundreds in Mecklenburg County will get a new absentee ballot. Here's why:

After thousands of absentee ballots with mistakes were hanging in limbo, the state Board of Elections finally gave guidance on how to fix them.

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Tuesday marks 2 weeks until Election Day and in North Carolina hit a milestone.

At least 2 million people have already cast their ballots through absentee or early in-person voting.

After weeks of back and forth over how to fix mail-in ballots with missing information, the state Board of Elections has finally given the county's guidance and people who made mistakes will soon be notified.

About 1,000 people in Mecklenburg County will find out in the next few days they made a mistake on their absentee ballot and how to fix it. The majority will get an entirely new ballot because they were missing a witness signature on the envelope.

“The vast majority are witness signatures, I would think it would be 60-70% are that,” said Michael Dickerson, the Mecklenburg County Director of Elections.

Any other mistake can be fixed with an absentee cure certification, the voter must sign that and send it back to the board of elections before November 12th. Those that provided an email address will be notified that way and can send a certification back that way.

About 10,000 people in the state and 1,000 here in Mecklenburg County will soon find out they made a mistake on their absentee ballot. The majority are missing a witness signature, those voters will get an entirely new ballot. The rest will have to sign a certification @wcnc — Chloe Leshner (@ChloeLeshner) October 20, 2020

State Board of Election officials held a press conference late Tuesday, they believe there is more than enough time to give every voter a fair chance to have their voice heard.

In Mecklenburg County, the new ballots and certifications are already being sent out.

“We stayed last night until 11:30 to make sure we could get them all in, we'll be sending out the letters today so those folks will be able to get their certification letter or spoiled ballots in the next couple of days and they still have 2 weeks until election day, 2 weeks to get them back to us,” said Dickerson.

Many voters are dropping off their ballots by hand, that way an election worker can tell them if there's missing information.

“That was a huge part of my decision of coming in, making sure everything was good and that my vote would count,” said Christine McDonough.

The county has been holding onto ballots with mistakes because the state curing process had been on hold since October 4th. in the state, about 10,000 absentee ballots had been hanging in limbo. According to the state Board of Elections, 97% of people doing mail-in ballots are doing them correctly and even with all of the back and forth, this should not delay the counting of votes.

A voter who forgot a witness signature and therefore has a spoiled ballot can go vote early in person or on election day.