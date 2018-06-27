COLUMBIA, S.C. -- Incumbent Henry McMaster's bid for a full term as the governor of South Carolina continues after the Associated Press declared him the winner of the GOP runoff Tuesday night.

BREAKING: Henry McMaster wins Republican nomination for governor in South Carolina primary election. #APracecall at 9:14 p.m. EDT. #Election2018 #SCprimary pic.twitter.com/XSz0QxMnM2 — AP Politics (@AP_Politics) June 27, 2018

With 90 percent of the precincts reported, McMaster had over 156,000 votes (54 percent) while John Warren had over 131,000 votes (46 percent).

Heading into Tuesday's runoff, both candidates beat out three other challengers earlier in the month. Warren, a businessman from Greenville, was hoping to take the GOP seat from incumbent McMaster.

Once the election results are official, McMaster will face Democratic candidate James Smith in the November election.

Click here for the full election results.

Sign up for the 5 Things to Know newsletter

Subscribe

© 2018 WCNC