CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Former Vice President Joe Biden is projected to win North Carolina's Democratic Primary, according to NBC News. The projection was made just minutes after polls closed across the state.

North Carolina has 110 delegates at stake and is considered one of the swing states for the 2020 election.

Just days prior, Biden had a sweeping win in South Carolina's Democratic Primary.

With five Democratic candidates that were still running on Super Tuesday, many are expecting Tuesday's results to define a clear front-runner.

Biden has not yet made a statement regarding the projected win in North Carolina but is expected to speak later Tuesday night.

Biden has also won Virginia's primary, while Bernie Sanders has won the primary in his home state, Vermont.

Voting is still underway elsewhere in the country, including California, the night’s biggest prize.

