Last-minute changes and rumors are confusing Carolina voters, leaving ballots uncounted

Of the more than 533,000 absentee ballots already cast in North Carolina as of Thursday, over 13,000 were set aside for a range of deficiencies.

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — There has been significant voter confusion in North and South Carolina amid a flurry of lawsuits, requirement changes, and social media rumors.

"There's been a lot of misinformation so to make sure my vote counts I'm doing it in person and early," one voter told WCNC Wednesday.

Many because the witness signature was left blank, stemming from confusion over whether it would be required this year.

On Wednesday a federal judge clarified that any North Carolina absentee ballots submitted without a witness signature will not be counted.

"It's important that we get these mailed back out if there is an error," said Michael Dickerson with the Mecklenburg County Board of Elections. "So that we can get them taken care of so that the voters, we can count their vote."

Anyone with a pending ballot deficiency can also show up to vote in person, which will override the mail-in.

South Carolinians are dealing with the same confusion, with the witness signature requirement eliminated by state leaders, then reinstated by the Supreme Court on October 5th.

The court deciding any Palmetto state ballots mailed before October 7th – even without the witness portion completed -- will still be counted.

Social media rumors are also adding extra layers of confusion.

The NC Board of Elections sent out a release Thursday debunking a post claiming if a poll worker writes on your ballot, it’s invalidated.

That’s not true – in fact, in many cases, election workers are required to handwrite identification and precinct numbers on ballots.

Election officials urge voters to simply follow instructions and not rush.