CHARLOTTE, N.C. -- North Carolinians hit the polls to cast their vote for the state's primary election.

TUESDAY

8:20 p.m. - Virginia Foxx is projected to earn GOP nod in the race for North Carolina's 5th district, according to the Associated Press. Foxx has nearly 74 percent of votes while Dillon Gentry earned about 18 percent and Cortland Meader Jr. having a little under seven percent of the votes.

8:00 p.m. - In the race for Mecklenburg County Sheriff, Garry McFadden leads incumbent Irwin Carmichael 9,161-3,375, NBC Charlotte's Mark Boyle reports.

In the race for @MeckSheriff early results right now: Garry McFadden leading incumbent Irwin Carmichael with 9,161 to 3,375 votes 🗳 @wcnc — Mark Boyle (@WCNCmboyle) May 8, 2018

7:55 p.m. - About 2,300 have voted yes and about 1,300 voted no on the $250 million bond for Gaston County schools.

7:30 p.m. - Polls are closed for the state's primary election. The NC State Board of Elections reported that Dan McCready leads Christian Cano by about 8,000 votes for the Democratic nod in the race for North Carolina's 9th District.

Mark Harris leads incumbent Rep. Robert Pittenger by about 700 votes for the GOP nod in the race for the state's 9th district. Clarence Goins trails Harris by over 4,700 votes.

Polls now closed and the counting begins. pic.twitter.com/CStHxGufea — RadBerky (@RBerkywcnc) May 8, 2018

Pittenger race is all about who is most ‘Trumpian.’ @wcnc pic.twitter.com/HC1b61ptyz — RadBerky (@RBerkywcnc) May 8, 2018

