CHARLOTTE, N.C. — After months of campaigning, debates and rallies, the 2018 midterm elections are finally here. In total, voters in North and South Carolina will cast their vote for nearly two dozen U.S. House seats, Senate seats and various local offices.

7:30 AM: Democrat Dan McCready meets with the media before meeting with voters at a Charlotte-area polling place. "We need a new generation of leaders to get to Washington," said McCready, who recalled his service in the U.S. Marine Corps as an example of putting country over party because "we're all on the same team."

7 AM: Polls in South Carolina are now open. Voters will determine all seven of the state's House seats as well as pick their governor. Incumbent Henry McMaster is facing challenger James Smith. McMaster is running for his first full term in office after taking over for Nikki Haley last January.

6:35 AM: Republican Mark Harris arrives at Elizabeth Lane Elementary School in south Charlotte to cast his vote. Harris is facing Democrat Dan McCready in the race for North Carolina's 9th Congressional District seat in the U.S. House of Representatives. The seat has been held by Republicans for decades and is a pivotal seat in the battle for power in Congress.

6:30 AM: Polls open in North Carolina for the midterm elections. The polls will remain open until 7:30 p.m. Anyone in line as of 7:30 p.m. will be allowed to cast their vote in North Carolina.

6 AM: Voters are lined up outside multiple polling places in the Charlotte area. North Carolina polls will open at 6:30 a.m. Tuesday.

